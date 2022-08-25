 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Prince Harry sent ‘strong message’ to his ‘doubters’ with recent charity visit to Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced to return to the U.K. in September to attend a number of charity events.

Ahead of the U.K. visit, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise solo trip to Africa on Wednesday. As per sources, he traveled to the continent in his role as President of African Parks, a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent.

On his three-day tour, he also met with the diplomats in Rwanda and Mozambique. While Harry’s recent trip welcomed praise from all over the world, a royal expert and journalist Jennie Bond has suggested that the duke has ‘proved people wrong’ and indicated that he and Meghan ‘don’t want to be high profile.’

Bond said that she was surprised Harry’s tour did not immediately make it to the media and claimed the solo trip was the Prince’s way of “sending a message,”

“I am gobsmacked that he could make a tour and pass through London going completely under the radar,” said Bond.

“He must have been disguised rather heavily but I am absolutely astounded by it. I'm sure there would have been a Netflix crew with him but this charity, African Parks, is very close to his heart,” se added.

The journalist further noted, “His heart is in Africa, I don't doubt his sincerity, I don't think this is a stunt. I admire that he has shown that he can do his work without a posse of photographers and press, he can run his own show.”

“It could be a message to his doubters that he and Meghan really don't want to be high profile,” she claimed.

