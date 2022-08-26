 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde 'protects' beau Harry Styles 'out of love': 'Go out of my way'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Olivia Wilde confesses she takes special care of her romance with Harry Styles.

The director, who met Styles on the sets of Don't Worry Darlings, says that she goes out of her way to protect what she has with the One Direction alum.

“The last two years, my family has gone through this kind of restructuring and a revolution that should be a totally personal experience, and it’s not. The most painful element of it has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness, " Wilde told Variety, referencing to her split from ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

Speaking about how she takes care of her relationship with Styles, Wilde added: "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."

More From Entertainment:

Comparison drawn between Meghan Markle podcast listeners and Piers Morgan's TV show viewers

Comparison drawn between Meghan Markle podcast listeners and Piers Morgan's TV show viewers

'Meghan Markle has done what many have tried and failed to do'

'Meghan Markle has done what many have tried and failed to do'
Bad news for haters as Meghan Markel's podcast takes the number 1 position

Bad news for haters as Meghan Markel's podcast takes the number 1 position

Jennifer Aniston reacts to video of Jamie Foxx mimicking Trump

Jennifer Aniston reacts to video of Jamie Foxx mimicking Trump

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor says his onscreen mother Lagertha looks stunning

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor says his onscreen mother Lagertha looks stunning

Jamie Foxx leaves fans in stitches as he mimicks Donald Trump

Jamie Foxx leaves fans in stitches as he mimicks Donald Trump

Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie channels her iconic Lara Croft style amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie channels her iconic Lara Croft style amid legal battle with Brad Pitt
Amber Heard finding new support after being snubbed by old friends

Amber Heard finding new support after being snubbed by old friends
Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology

Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology
Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Latest

view all