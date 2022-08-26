Olivia Wilde 'protects' beau Harry Styles 'out of love': 'Go out of my way'

Olivia Wilde confesses she takes special care of her romance with Harry Styles.



The director, who met Styles on the sets of Don't Worry Darlings, says that she goes out of her way to protect what she has with the One Direction alum.

“The last two years, my family has gone through this kind of restructuring and a revolution that should be a totally personal experience, and it’s not. The most painful element of it has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness, " Wilde told Variety, referencing to her split from ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

Speaking about how she takes care of her relationship with Styles, Wilde added: "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."