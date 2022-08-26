Sylvester Stallone did not split from Jenner Flavin on 'trivial' dog argument

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin has parted ways after 25 years of marriage.



While the couple has kept mum over the reason of their divorce, a report claimed the duo split over an alleged argument over Stallone's dog.

The actor allegedly bought a Rottweiler against the wishes of his wife.

"We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," the actor told TMZ as he responded to the rumours.

"We just went in different directions," he said, adding, "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."



Speaking to PEOPLE, Flavin ensures fans her split with the Rocky star has been 'amicable.'

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," Jennifer said in a statement to People. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

In another statement to Yahoo, Stallone said: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."