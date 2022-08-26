 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone did not split from Jenner Flavin on 'trivial' dog argument

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin has parted ways after 25 years of marriage.

While the couple has kept mum over the reason of their divorce, a report claimed the duo split over an alleged argument over Stallone's dog.

The actor allegedly bought a Rottweiler against the wishes of his wife.

"We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," the actor told TMZ as he responded to the rumours.

"We just went in different directions," he said, adding, "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Flavin ensures fans her split with the Rocky star has been 'amicable.'

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," Jennifer said in a statement to People. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

In another statement to Yahoo, Stallone said: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner convinces fans she broke up with Travis Scott: Here's Why

Kylie Jenner convinces fans she broke up with Travis Scott: Here's Why
Olivia Wilde 'protects' beau Harry Styles 'out of love': 'Go out of my way'

Olivia Wilde 'protects' beau Harry Styles 'out of love': 'Go out of my way'
Comparison drawn between Meghan Markle podcast listeners and Piers Morgan's TV show viewers

Comparison drawn between Meghan Markle podcast listeners and Piers Morgan's TV show viewers

'Meghan Markle has done what many have tried and failed to do'

'Meghan Markle has done what many have tried and failed to do'
Bad news for haters as Meghan Markel's podcast takes the number 1 position

Bad news for haters as Meghan Markel's podcast takes the number 1 position

Jennifer Aniston reacts to video of Jamie Foxx mimicking Trump

Jennifer Aniston reacts to video of Jamie Foxx mimicking Trump

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor says his onscreen mother Lagertha looks stunning

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor says his onscreen mother Lagertha looks stunning

Jamie Foxx leaves fans in stitches as he mimicks Donald Trump

Jamie Foxx leaves fans in stitches as he mimicks Donald Trump

Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie channels her iconic Lara Croft style amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie channels her iconic Lara Croft style amid legal battle with Brad Pitt
Amber Heard finding new support after being snubbed by old friends

Amber Heard finding new support after being snubbed by old friends

Latest

view all