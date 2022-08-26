 
world
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Reuters

Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case

By
Reuters

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Kaius Niemi discusses with his lawyer Kai Kotiranta before a hearing for the Helsingin Sanomat Finnish Intelligence Research Center court case in Helsinki, Finland, August 25, 2022.— Reuters
Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Kaius Niemi discusses with his lawyer Kai Kotiranta before a hearing for the Helsingin Sanomat Finnish Intelligence Research Center court case in Helsinki, Finland, August 25, 2022.— Reuters 
  • Three journalists from Finland's largest daily went on trial.
  • They are charged with publishing classified defence intelligence.
  • Article contained harmful information, says prosecutor.

Three journalists from Finland's largest daily went on trial on Thursday charged with publishing classified defence intelligence, with the prosecutor demanding at least 18-month suspended sentences if found guilty.

In an unprecedented case in a country renowned for its press freedom, the prosecutor claims the two Helsingin Sanomat journalists and their former editor revealed national defence secrets in a report published in 2017.

Related items

The report, entitled "Finland's most secret place", revealed the rough location and tasks of an intelligence unit of the defence forces at a time when parliament was debating whether to expand its powers to monitor private data in digital networks.

According to the prosecutor, the article contained harmful information, the publication of which was against the law.

Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Kaius Niemi, who had charges against him in connection with the case dropped for lack of evidence, said the journalists had not broken the law.

"We can show for each published sentence that the information could be found on the internet or in books prior to the publication of our article. Public information cannot be classified," he told Reuters.

The three deny any wrongdoing.

Finland has for years been among the top countries in a global press freedom ranking published annually by Reporters Without Borders.

But it slipped to a fifth position this year, partly due to the court case, the journalist association's Finnish branch said.

The journalists were not present at the preparatory session at Helsinki district court on Thursday.

Hanne Aho, chairwoman of the Finnish Journalists' Union, said the case was first of a kind.

"It is completely exceptional that Finnish journalists are being accused of high treason," she told Reuters.

Under Finnish law, it is customary to name defendants in a criminal case only if they are convicted.

More From World:

Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV

Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition

Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition
World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy

World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy
Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious

Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious
Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period
World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time

World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time
Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
Police arrest 100-year-old Australian woman for shocking reason

Police arrest 100-year-old Australian woman for shocking reason
VIDEO: Man dies after being hit by flaming bull during Spanish festival

VIDEO: Man dies after being hit by flaming bull during Spanish festival
British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast

British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Latest

view all