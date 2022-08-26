 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Princess Diana would have made peace with Camilla Parker's love for ex-husband Prince Charles, says expert.

The Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997 accident, left two sons behind. On her 25th death anniversary, expert Christopher Wilson predicts if the deceased's rift with future Queen Consort would have resolved, had she been alive.

In an exclusive piece for Express.co.uk, Mr Wilson wrote: "And what about her ancient rival, Camilla? TV series like The Crown dwell on Diana’s hatred of the only woman who truly captured Charles’s heart, carefully avoiding the fact that, in her last days, Diana had reconciled herself to the loss of her husband and had – grudgingly perhaps – wished him luck with his future life."

He further penned:"It’s not to say she wouldn’t have enjoyed Camilla slipping on a banana-skin (which has not happened yet) but as the years went by – and, maybe, other loves came into her life – her attitude would have softened.

"As she herself once said, you can’t hate somebody forever," he recalled Diana's words.

