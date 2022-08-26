Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘counting’ on Prince Harry’s memoir drop to get rid of her image as a ‘bitter and angry’ woman.

The Daily Beast's royal correspondent Tom Sykes made this claim in his interview with the Royally Us podcast.

“It is the opportunity for them to turn the page on the kind of, looking bitter and angry [image] in the Oprah interview.”

“I do feel like ultimately, and it was received differently in the UK over here, to how it was in America, but I do feel that ultimately they didn't come out brilliantly.”

“They didn't land the killer punch on the royals. The stories were, kind of, conflicting about who said what [and] when they said it.

“Oprah, I felt, didn't interrogate it fully enough. So, I felt that overall, they didn't come out brilliantly.”

“I think that people had very little sympathy for Harry pleading poverty. I thought that was a really really odd thing for him to do.”