 
world
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Reuters

Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile

By
Reuters

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Afghan journalist and womens rights activist Fawzia Saidzada poses ahead of an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany August 24, 2022. — Reuters
Afghan journalist and women's rights activist Fawzia Saidzada poses ahead of an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany August 24, 2022. — Reuters

  • Activist fled after coming under Taliban pressure.
  • Fawzia Saidzada wants to keep fighting for her country.
  • Says Afghan women remain hopeful after decades of war.

BERLIN: It was when the Taliban came to arrest her and her brother in October that Fawzia Saidzada, an Afghan journalist and women's rights activist, finally decided it was time to flee.

The 30-year-old managed to get out the next day after promising the Taliban she would inform other journalists and activists — something she never did. Her brother was held for 15 days.

"When the Taliban came to power, we decided to fight against the Taliban," said Saidzada, who is raising a 13-year-old son alone. "Our slogan was 'either freedom or death'."

Related items

But the episode taught her she would have to carry on her struggle for the rights of girls and women from abroad. She arrived in Berlin six weeks ago along with her son, mother, two brothers and one of the brother's families.

"Afghan women are heroes," she told Reuters TV. "Afghan women are courageous, they are fighters who have faced war in the past four decades but have not lost hope."

Saidzada is one of the thousands of Afghans who has settled in Germany since US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of the US-led forces that for decades propped up the government in Kabul.

Within days, the Taliban had regained control, after fighting a 20-year insurgency in which tens of thousands of civilians were killed. Since then, they have curtailed the rights of women and girls.

Until Kabul's fall, Saidzada was a prototype of the new Afghanistan's free woman, studying first law and then journalism before working as a journalist and commentator and running a human rights organisation.

The UN mission to Afghanistan says the Taliban is limiting dissent by arresting journalists, activists and protesters.

The Taliban government, some of whose top leaders are on the US wanted lists for suspected links to terrorism, has vowed to respect people's rights and said it would investigate alleged abuses.

In Germany, Saidzada said she wants to set up an aid organisation, especially for young people in Afghanistan and maintains contacts with human rights defenders, women activists and former soldiers in her home country. And she wants to finish her master's degree in international relations.

But the struggle will be a long one, since, she says, the Taliban have brought militants to Afghanistan from all over the world, and driven skilled doctors, lawyers and journalists from their jobs.

Even as she hastens to learn German and settle in, Saidzada has strong words of reproach for a country which, in coalition with the United States, first promised to save Afghanistan and then abandoned it. One day she would like to address the German parliament, she said.

"Why did you leave us alone?" Saidzada said she would ask lawmakers.

More From World:

US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say
Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV

Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
These are the 10 worst currencies of the world

These are the 10 worst currencies of the world
Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case

Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case
'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?

'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?
Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition

Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition
World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy

World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy
Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious

Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious
Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period
World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time

World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time
Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

Latest

view all