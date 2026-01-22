Trump rules out use of force, tariffs after deal over Greenland

US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. — Reuters

DAVOS: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had reached a framework for a deal over Greenland following a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte, and that he would therefore waive tariffs scheduled to hit European allies.

“We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic region,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US president did not provide any details on the framework, but added that his threatened tariffs against European countries who were resisting his quest to acquire Greenland were now off the table.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s quest to take the strategic Arctic island of Greenland from NATO ally Denmark has deeply shaken the global order and markets.

In a speech on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump for the first time ruled out using force, but demanded “immediate negotiations” to acquire the island from Denmark.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable – but I won’t do that,” Trump said.

“I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland.”

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Wednesday after his speech, and jumped further following his Truth Social post.

Trump insists mineral-rich Greenland is vital for US and NATO security against Russia and China.