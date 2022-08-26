Jennifer Lopez accused of firing dancers based on zodiac signs: ‘Hearsay but true’

Jennifer Lopez used to fire potential dancers on the basis of their astrological signs according to actor and dancer Heather Morris.

During an appearance on Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast, the Glee star narrated the “funny story” claiming the pop star refused to work with Virgos.

“Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours,” Morris said. “She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’”

Morris added that after whispering something to her assistant, Lopez “looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’”

“And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

The 35-year-old actor went on to add her own experience, “Most of the time a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.”

As per Morris, who was not there to witness the incident, the Marry Me actor allegedly arrived in the rehearsal studio by the end of the session inquiring about their zodiac signs.

When asked if the whole story was true, Morris responded, “This is hearsay but true.”

“When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened,’” she added.

Morris later said that she could have “botched” the story and mistakenly remember the wrong zodiac sign that Lopez did not want in her team but she said she believed it was “Virgo.”

The professional dancer said that the reason for Lopez disliking Virgos would be that they “like things planned and neat” whereas JLo likes “a little bit of chaos in her life.”