 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’
‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’

The Crown season five will be hitting the screens in November this year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the latest episodes of the royal drama, Edith Bowman has shared her take on the upcoming installment of the show.

Bowman, who hosts the official podcast for the hit Netflix series, has given an early reaction about the upcoming episodes and described them as ‘unprecedented’.

In a conversation with metro.co.uk, Bowman said, “This season is going to blow people’s minds for so many reasons.”

“It’s always that thing because it’s a new set of cast. We’ve gotten used to Olivia [Colman] and Josh [O’Connor] and Tobias [Menzies] and Emma [Corrin] and Helen [Bonham-Carter], and we’ve got a whole new set of cast,” she said for the upcoming season.

The forthcoming season of the hit period drama will flash forward to the early 1990s in Buckingham Palace, with 1992 being the year that Charles and Diana officially announced their split.

“It’s almost like it’s always been them. You’ll find you’ve not taken a breath for like three minutes when you see them on screen for the first time – and that’s all of them,” said Bowman.

In the new season, Imelda Staunton took over from Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce has taken over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville is replacing Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki will replace Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional

Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional
Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify

Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify
Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’
Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic

Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic
Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart

Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart
Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir

Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir
Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’

Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’
Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows

Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows
Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying

Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying
Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’

Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’
Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Latest

view all