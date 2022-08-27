 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

America is unprepared for disaster due to lack of urban planning: study

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Double exposure of Hurricane Ida approaching New Orleans on August 29, 2021.— Unsplash
Double exposure of Hurricane Ida approaching New Orleans on August 29, 2021.— Unsplash

A research study has found that urban evacuation planners in the United States of America did not quite learn lessons from the devastations that Hurricane Katrina caused in the country.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina ruined the city of New Orleans but the urban planners have only made small improvements to their disaster plans.

Before the Hurricane, evacuation planners had not considered many needs of people from different parts of the society like tourists, people with special needs, people without cars and low-income residents.

Related items

After the natural disaster ended, professionals like transportation planners promised to concentrate on these needs better. However, the study findings by researchers at Florida Atlantic University show that that never happened.

The study authors who published their work in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction wrote that only marginal improvements have been observed in the country's largest cities.

The research used data from plans collected and analyzed in the years right after the 2005 catastrophe. 

Experts suggested five dimensions of evacuation preparedness namely: specialized transportation plans for individuals with specific needs, special needs registries, pick-up location plans, pedestrian evacuation plans, and multimodal evacuation plans.

The cities that were found to be prepared with strong plans out thousands of cities were Miami, New Orleans, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, Jacksonville, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Philadelphia.

Another 20 cities were given a moderate rating by researchers and six achieved a weak rating. Some cities had no visible plans at all.

More From Sci-Tech:

Here is how WhatsApp might be saving romantic relationships

Here is how WhatsApp might be saving romantic relationships
Here is why you should not take a shower during thunderstorm

Here is why you should not take a shower during thunderstorm
PTA reports internet, mobile phone services outages in several KP areas after flash floods

PTA reports internet, mobile phone services outages in several KP areas after flash floods
This algorithm will make call centre employees sound 'American'

This algorithm will make call centre employees sound 'American'
Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology

Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology
Scientists discover beautiful ocean in neighbouring exoplanet

Scientists discover beautiful ocean in neighbouring exoplanet
Meta tells Pakistan it doesn't sell user information

Meta tells Pakistan it doesn't sell user information
Is iPhone allowing criminals, stalkers to use your exact location?

Is iPhone allowing criminals, stalkers to use your exact location?
Elon Musk's Twitter battle enters new phase

Elon Musk's Twitter battle enters new phase
Indian IT firms cut staff bonuses as US, European clients tighten budgets

Indian IT firms cut staff bonuses as US, European clients tighten budgets
Genetic mapping reveals how cancer grows

Genetic mapping reveals how cancer grows

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

Latest

view all