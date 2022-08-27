Meghan Markle could take a big U-turn to rebuild her career

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's making all efforts to remain in the spotlight after moving to the US, may take a big career U-turn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to have big Netflix projects coming up in the pipeline - but after this Meghan might change her tact.



The mother-of-two has no more interest in acting and seems to delve further into a different career, a psychic told the Daily Star.

When asked if the Sussexes should be securing their Netflix deal and if it is a good idea, Psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson responded as saying that the public are going to "love it" unlike the other royals.

"I do see tension around this. It won't make many people in the royal family happy and I feel it will be heavily censored- there will be a lot they can't say. The public will love it," she said.



She added: "I see Meghan coming out with a few books around her views on things and around motherhood. I see three series. She wants them to follow their hearts and make their own decisions."



To a question, Jasmine replied: "I see her laughing and rolling her eyes. Diana and Meghan would have been good friends I feel."