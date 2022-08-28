WATCH: Citizen gives cop piggyback ride to flooded police station

A shocking video that is doing the rounds on social media shows a police officer arriving at a waterlogged police station on the shoulders of a citizen.



In the footage, the police officer, reportedly an ASI, can be seen enjoying the piggyback ride. The citizen, while holding the police officer on his shoulders, reaches the flooded police station by passing through the knee-deep water on the streets and drops the cop at the stairs inside his workplace.

The police officer can also be seen directing the man to his destination.

It seems that the video has been recorded recently as the flash floods triggered by heavy falls wreak havoc across the country.

The police officer was wearing a black uniform which confirms that he does not belong to the Punjab police. The footage could not be verified.