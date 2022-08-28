Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana’s tragic passing, there is a multitude of conspiracies surrounding her death, and all 104 have them have finally been addressed by the Met.

Former Met Police Commissioner Lord Stevens issued insight into the 104 theories surrounding the Princess’ passing.

For those unversed, he headed the investigation into the 104 theories at the time of her tragic death, as Operation Paget.

Operation Paget is an 11,000-page report highlighting the entire process, with detailed findings and scientific corroboration.

A peer whose investigators produced the report recently stepped forward.

According to Express UK, they claimed, “I knew from the very beginning of this inquiry that it was going to be exceptionally difficult. The allegation was that the most popular woman in the world had been murdered by the Queen’s husband, along with MI6.”

“That’s serious stuff. It was obvious that 85 per cent of the population believed there was a conspiracy. Even relatives of mine said someone’s murdered her.”

Lord Stevens promises, that “each and every allegation – every single one” of the 104 theories, made publicly or privately were ‘painstakingly investigated.

Most notably, it included a DNA analysis of Princess Diana’s blood sample to confirm or refute the possibility that she was pregnant at the time of the crash.

The peer further adds, “The thing about the pregnancy and the details about Diana’s body were the most unpleasant part of what we did, to be frank.”

To mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, a Channel 4 series, Investigating Diana: Death in Paris has come to light, with its final episode airing within the week.

It includes talks of an interview with Prince Charles where the heir was questioned on the grounds of Princess Diana’s infamous letter branding her then-husband as the killer.

“I put questions to him that were noted down by Dave Douglas (a senior Operation Paget investigator). He denied being involved in any way, shape or form, and that was noted.”

The final report was also shown to Prince William and Prince Harry in 2006 before it went public, according to Lord Stevens.

“It was very emotional,” he recalled noting. “It wasn’t easy. There was anger around a number of issues, but the main one was paparazzi.”

“She was so popular, people find it very difficult to understand how someone like that could die in such an accident.

“You will have certain people around who, whatever the evidence, will still think there is a conspiracy.”