 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie steps out in style for plants shopping with son Knox in L.A

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Angelina Jolie steps out in style for plants shopping with son Knox in L.A
Angelina Jolie steps out in style for plants shopping with son Knox in L.A

Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie left fans awe-struck as she took to the streets in Los Angeles on Saturday with son Knox.

The 47-year-old Eternals star looked gorgeous as she opted for a comfy, summer-friendly look for the outing as he was spotted shopping new for plants with her 14-year-old son.

The fashion diva paired her white frock with a pair of dark-tinted aviator sunglasses. She finished off her look with a pair of white Valentino slip-on flats and left her brunette locks straight open.

Angelina Jolie steps out in style for plants shopping with son Knox in L.A

Knox, on the other hand, wore a graphic print t-shirt with black sweatpants and a pair of white and grey sneakers.

The Maleficent starlet was spotted on several outings with her children recently amid the ongoing legal battles with former husband Brad Pitt.

It was recently revealed that Jolie had sued the FBI for closing an investigation account on the Fury actor.

Jolie and Pitt - who legally got separated in 2016 - are parents to six children. They share daughter Shiloh, 16, twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, daughter Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle told to ‘never step foot’ in Africa over ‘offensive’ comment

Meghan Markle told to ‘never step foot’ in Africa over ‘offensive’ comment
Meghan Markle savaged for blaming Firm for Archie’s nursey fire: ‘No bigger diva!’

Meghan Markle savaged for blaming Firm for Archie’s nursey fire: ‘No bigger diva!’
Ed Sheeran sets stage ablaze with surprise appearance during Bring Me The Horizon show

Ed Sheeran sets stage ablaze with surprise appearance during Bring Me The Horizon show
‘Fear monger’ Johnny Depp made witnesses ‘lie under oath?

‘Fear monger’ Johnny Depp made witnesses ‘lie under oath?
Kate Middleton didn’t come prepared for school shopping with George, Charlotte

Kate Middleton didn’t come prepared for school shopping with George, Charlotte
Kate Middleton secretly meets Meghan Markle during Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Kate Middleton secretly meets Meghan Markle during Queen’s platinum jubilee?
Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?

Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?
Shia LaBeouf steps out for first time since he DENIED Olivia Wilde fired him from ‘Don't Worry Darling’

Shia LaBeouf steps out for first time since he DENIED Olivia Wilde fired him from ‘Don't Worry Darling’
David and Victoria Beckham’s romantic ‘maverick moment’ sends internet into frenzy

David and Victoria Beckham’s romantic ‘maverick moment’ sends internet into frenzy

Latest

view all