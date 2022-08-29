Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’

Britney Spears spilled shocking details of her conservatorship in her latest audio clip while revealing that she has been offered “lots of money” for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a since-deleted YouTube video dropped on Sunday, the Toxic hit-maker slammed her family for abusing and controlling her during the 13-year-long period.

“They literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt like. My family threw me away,” the singer said in the 22-minute audio clip.

“I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” Spears said while revealing she declined to do interviews including the one with Winfrey.

“I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview,” she revealed.

Previously, an insider told New! Magazine as per Mirror.co.uk that after Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline’s Daily Mail interview, the singer had reached her “boiling point.”

The source alleged that the mother of two was ready to do the televised interview with Winfrey to talk about her conservatorship and also clap back at K-Fed’s claims.

"Oprah has secretly reached out to Britney through her lawyer Matthew Rosengart with an open offer," the insider said adding that the singer is all set for the tell-all.

"Britney wants the world to know her truth. She is livid with her father and ready to fire back at Kevin," the source told the publication.

"The pressure cooker of the past few months since the conservatorship ending has fired her up," the insider added.