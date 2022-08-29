 
Sci-Tech
Monday Aug 29 2022
Why is Elon Musk fasting these days?

Monday Aug 29, 2022


Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. — AFP/File
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is usually active on Twitter and known for posting quirky tweets, is making the headlines once again but this time for revealing how he feels healthier after fasting periodically after incorporating a friend's advice.  

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk wrote: "On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically and feel healthier."

In another tweet, the billionaire said: "The Zero fasting app is quite good." 

After his tweet, many people were intrigued to know more. One of them asked how many lbs has he lost, to which, Musk replied "over 20 lbs down from my (unhealthy) peak weight."

The Tesla owner also said that he will share things that seem to be working for him. 


