Meghan Markle turns model for cover shoot: Pics

Meghan Markle, The Duchess OF Sussex has taken on a modelling gig for The Cut and fans are reeling.

The cover photoshoot includes a series of frontal shots of the Duchess of Sussex in a black and white puffy dress, a garden hi-tea attire with an elegant twist, as well as an everyday printed black-and-white dress that showcases her shoulder bones.

Check it out below: