Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry told her ‘I lost my dad'

Meghan Markle, who has been estranged from his father Thomas basically since her royal wedding to Prince Harry, has apparently blamed tabloid culture of tearing two families apart.



Reporting the conversation, journalist Allison P. Davies wrote in New York magazine The Cut that Thomas, who gave Meghan her Hollywood bug, has not been on good term with the Duchess since the wedding as every miserable fissure in their former bond has been publicised, often by him.

After the wedding, a British tabloid leaked a heartfelt letter Meghan wrote to her father begging him to stop speaking to reporters.

Harry's wife sued for invasion of privacy and won, though the defense mounted against her painted her as calculating and manipulative.

In an extensive interview, Meghan discussed how toxic tabloid culture separated the two families: "Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision," the Duchess added.

Of the strained relationship between Prince Harry and his dad Prince Charles, the Duchess hoped there's room to repair the relationship between Harry and his father after the couple decided to step back from royal life.