Monday Aug 29 2022
Meghan Markle's 'left the Firm behind: New revelations

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Meghan Markle finally takes ‘control back’ and breaks down the real reason she ‘left the Firm’.

She made the admissions to The Cut, and according to Journalist Allison P. Davis “Meghan notes, she has been through herself and is finally ready to talk about. Progress, however, is a series of steps forward and leaps backward."

The journalist also added, “At this stage, post-royal, there’s no need for her to hold back. She’s flinging open the proverbial doors to her life; as any millennial woman whose feminism was forged in the girlboss era would understand, she has taken a hardship and turned it into content.”

