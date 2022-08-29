 
Monday Aug 29 2022
Meghan Markle shares ‘sorrowful’ relationship with dad Thomas Markle

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Meghan Markle finally offers some insight into her ‘sorrowful’ relationship with dad Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a new interview piece for The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.

It read, “Meghan grew up very close to her father, Thomas, a retired lighting director who gave Meghan her Hollywood bug, but she has been estranged from him basically since the wedding.”

“And every miserable fissure in their former bond has been publicized, often by him. After the wedding, The Mail on Sunday leaked a heartfelt letter Meghan wrote to her father begging him to stop speaking to reporters.”

“Meghan sued for invasion of privacy and won, though the defense mounted against her painted her as calculating and manipulative. When I ask about it, Meghan doesn’t stay in her sadness for long; instead, she uses it to discuss how toxic tabloid culture has torn two families apart.”

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision’.”

