Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Irfan Siddiqui

Google offers 15,000 scholarships to Pakistani youth annually

ISIrfan Siddiqui

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the companys headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. — Reuters/File
  • Scholarships to revolutionise Pakistan's high potential IT sector.
  • Senator Afanullah Khan says "American tech giant wants to invest $3.5 million in Pakistan."
  • Says sale of 5G licence would bring in billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

US-based global tech company Google has offered the provision of 15,000 scholarships per year to competent youth from Pakistan, aiming to revolutionise the country's high potential IT sector, The News reported

“The American tech giant wants to invest $3.5 million in Pakistan,” said Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan, a member of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT).

He said similarly, that the sale of 5G licence would bring in billions of dollars in foreign exchange, while heavy venture capital investment would also be made in the private sector. “With modest planning, Pakistan's IT exports can easily be increased to $10 billion in the next few years,” the senator said.

He also shared that South Korea had allocated a loan of $1 billion for Pakistan's information technology sector at an interest rate of 0.1 percent only.

“There are many areas in IT that Pakistan can focus on to emerge as an IT power in the region very soon.”

The senator further said he was trying to bring revolution in the IT sector in the country along with the government as well as individually. “I want to use my higher education in the field of information technology for the benefit of the country.”

Senator Khan has a PhD in Information Technology from Oxford University and has experience in completing IT projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He said the leadership of PML-N were aware of the plight of Pakistani people and wanted Pakistan to develop more in the IT sector because compared to any other sector investment in the IT sector paid off very quickly.

He said that the export of IT manpower to a country like Japan was also an important project that was currently underway. “Therefore, every effort will be made to increase the focus of the government on this sector so that the obstacles in the way of foreign investment can be removed,” he added.

India's Reliance to develop new smartphone with Google in $25 bln 5G push

NASA's giant Moon rocket launch cancelled, next attempt on Friday

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security

Geo News becomes first Pakistani news channel to hit 1 million followers on TikTok

Why is Elon Musk fasting these days?

NASA's next-generation megarocket set for debut test launch to moon

India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog

Fact-check: Viral video of moon rising in North Pole is computer generated

Meta's Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

America is unprepared for disaster due to lack of urban planning: study

Here is how WhatsApp might be saving romantic relationships

Here is why you should not take a shower during thunderstorm

