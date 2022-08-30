 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps

Kim Kardashian never fails to impress her millions of fans with her stunning fashion and glam choices.

The Kardashian diva, 41, recently turned into a real life ‘Barbie’ in her latest social media post and left her fans drooling over her new glam look.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the SKIMS founder shared a blazing selfie video of herself dressed as the iconic fashion doll.


The reality TV star flaunted the glam as she posed up in a one-shoulder, pink camouflage-print mini-dress by Balenciaga.

She styled her platinum blonde locks into a retro-inspired up-do and held on to a designer mini-handbag. Kardashian captioned the clip, "Balenci Barbie," with pink heart emoticons.

The video grabbed a massive response from Kardashian’s fans and celebrities who flooded the comments section with love and praise for the fashion mogul.

“Love,” younger sister Kylie Jenner wrote, while Kardashian’s bestie La La Anthony added several heart icons. Thousands of fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in support of her look with one follower writing, “Barbie doll.”

