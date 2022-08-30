Princess Diana fed Prince Charles 'ego' by ditching heels during marriage

Princess Diana refrained from wearing heels during her marriage to Prince Charles.



The Princess of Wales, who did not want to take a swipe at her husband's ego, preffered flats

Royal author Eloise Moran says: "For years, Diana wore shoes no higher than two inches out of respect to her husband's ego," she wrote. "Since he was the same height she was."

Charles and Diana both were 5 feet 10 inches tall, according to the Daily Express.

"As the estranged royal's confidence grew, so did her heels," Moran added of Diana.

Shoe designer Jimmy Choo added: "First she went up to 2in, then 3in, then 3½ in, then ¾ in. They just kept creeping up and up."

Diana and Charles filed for divorce in 1996 upon request of Queen Elizabeth II via an official letter. The mother-of-two passed away a year after, in a Paris car accident 1997.