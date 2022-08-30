 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana fed Prince Charles 'ego' by ditching heels during marriage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Princess Diana refrained from wearing heels during her marriage to Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales, who did not want to take a swipe at her husband's ego, preffered flats 

Royal author Eloise Moran says: "For years, Diana wore shoes no higher than two inches out of respect to her husband's ego," she wrote. "Since he was the same height she was." 

Charles and Diana both were 5 feet 10 inches tall, according to the Daily Express. 

"As the estranged royal's confidence grew, so did her heels," Moran added of Diana.

Shoe designer Jimmy Choo added: "First she went up to 2in, then 3in, then 3½ in, then ¾ in. They just kept creeping up and up."

Diana and Charles filed for divorce in 1996 upon request of Queen Elizabeth II via an official letter. The mother-of-two passed away a year after, in a Paris car accident 1997.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks
Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare
Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan
Meghan Markle told to be ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell

Meghan Markle told to be ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell
Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’
Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word
Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month

Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month
Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals

Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon
Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps

Latest

view all