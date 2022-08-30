Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

File Footage

Demi Lovato said she regrets making documentaries about her sobriety journey saying she should not have rushed into filming her life story so soon.



In an interview with Alternative Press, the Tell Me You Love Me songstress revealed that she will not be making any more documentaries outlining her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too,” the singer told the outlet. “And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.”

Lovato has released 3 documentaries over a period of 10 years highlighting her journey struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse.

The most recent docu-series on her life titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is about her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose because of which she suffered a heart attack.

“I wish I would have waited until I had my (expletive) figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else,” the singer said.

However, Lovato noted that she will be sharing her story with her fans in the future but the medium might be different this time.

“My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up,’” Lovato shared.