 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

File Footage 

Demi Lovato said she regrets making documentaries about her sobriety journey saying she should not have rushed into filming her life story so soon.

In an interview with Alternative Press, the Tell Me You Love Me songstress revealed that she will not be making any more documentaries outlining her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too,” the singer told the outlet. “And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.”

Lovato has released 3 documentaries over a period of 10 years highlighting her journey struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse.

The most recent docu-series on her life titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is about her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose because of which she suffered a heart attack.

“I wish I would have waited until I had my (expletive) figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else,” the singer said.

However, Lovato noted that she will be sharing her story with her fans in the future but the medium might be different this time.

“My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up,’” Lovato shared.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?
Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room
Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit
Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks
Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out

Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out
Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty

Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty
Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare
Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed

Kate Middleton’s sincere efforts for royal family revealed
Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan
Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young starrer romance drama 'The Law Cafe' trailer out now

Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young starrer romance drama 'The Law Cafe' trailer out now

Latest

view all