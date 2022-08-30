Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship

 
Prince Charles would reportedly feel ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s recent claims that the Future King’s relationship with his son Prince Harry is ‘lost’.

The Duchess of Sussex sparked a frenzy with her remarks about her husband’s bond with Charles during her recent interview with The Cut magazine.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she told the publication.

Reacting to the interview, an insider close to Charles said that the Prince of Wales would be saddened if his relationship with Harry was lost, according to The Mirror.

The source added: "The Prince of Wales loves both his sons".

Meanwhile, the bombshell interview has been creating a massive buzz as the Duchess weighed in on her return to Instagram as well as forgiving the Royal Family.

"Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back...on Instagram," she said in the interview. "It was a big adjustment - a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," she added.

