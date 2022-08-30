Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian opened up about her ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal in a new trailer released for the second series of The Kardashians on Monday.

The Kardashians alum, 38, has had a rough yet challenging year after Tristan was involved in a paternity scandal with another woman which was revealed just after the pair found out they would welcome a second child via surrogate.

Looking back over her rollercoaster year Khloe said in the trailer: 'Going through what I went through was incredibly hard.'

Photo credits: DailyMail

She added: 'I just feel that I'm a fish in a fish bowl' due to the scrutiny over her tumultuous relationship.

The new trailer comes just weeks after Khloe - who shares daughter True four with Tristan - welcomed her second child with the NBA player, via surrogate.

The on-and-off couple announced in July they were expecting their second child, just months after their last breakup.



