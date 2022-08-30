 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian opened up about her ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal in a new trailer released for the second series of The Kardashians on Monday. 

The Kardashians alum, 38, has had a rough yet challenging year after Tristan was involved in a paternity scandal with another woman which was revealed just after the pair found out they would welcome a second child via surrogate.

Looking back over her rollercoaster year Khloe said in the trailer: 'Going through what I went through was incredibly hard.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She added: 'I just feel that I'm a fish in a fish bowl' due to the scrutiny over her tumultuous relationship.

The new trailer comes just weeks after Khloe - who shares daughter True four with Tristan - welcomed her second child with the NBA player, via surrogate.

The on-and-off couple announced in July they were expecting their second child, just months after their last breakup.


More From Entertainment:

'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series

'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series
Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour

Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?
Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship

Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship
Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room
Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit
Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks
Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out

Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out
Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty

Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty
Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Latest

view all