Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Meghan Markle ripped as she compares herself to Nelson Mandela: ‘Tosser!’

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Meghan Markle was ripped over comparison to Nelson Mandela as she recalled being a royal family member in her The Cut magazine interview.

The 41-year-old former Suits star recently recalled that a Lion King cast member told her that South Africans had ‘danced in the street’ when she took her wedding vows with Prince Harry – just like when Mandela ‘was freed from prison’.

However, Sunrise host Natalie Barr hit back at the Duchess’ comments branding her a ‘tosser’ in an on-air rant.

“I think in Australia we'd say she's just full of it. She's a tosser. She's a total tosser! That's how we would describe her. I just can't... the way she speaks,” she said.

The TV host also shared that she “couldn't even stomach getting through the whole article.”

Meanwhile, Newsreader Edwina Bartholomew said: “I think she has a very different narrative, perhaps, in the U.S. to what is being accepted in the UK.”

