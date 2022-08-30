Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: 'better watch their backs'

Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with The Cut has been dubbed a scathing message for Royal family by expert.

“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking," the Suits alum said in the interview, published on Monday.

“I’ve really made an active effort [to forgive], especially knowing that I can say anything,” she noted at a point during the conversation.

Weighing in on her claims and undertone of the interview, royal editor for The Daily Mail Rebecca English wrote that Meghan’s “behaviour ranges from the unintentionally hilarious… to the downright bizarre.”

English continued: “The language may be strangulated but her message is crystal clear: the Royal Family – her in-laws – had better watch their backs.

“She makes the not-so-subtle impression that her treatment by the British establishment – which she feels was different to any other member of the Royal Family in history – was because of race,” the editor added.

“It’s hard to know where to begin to unpick Meghan’s extraordinary warblings in the first leg of what promises to be an extensive publicity junket to mark her new commercial endeavours, from her Spotify podcast to a Netflix documentary,” English further noted.