 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: 'better watch their backs'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: better watch their backs
Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: 'better watch their backs'

Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with The Cut has been dubbed a scathing message for Royal family by expert.

“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking," the Suits alum said in the interview, published on Monday.

“I’ve really made an active effort [to forgive], especially knowing that I can say anything,” she noted at a point during the conversation.

Weighing in on her claims and undertone of the interview, royal editor for The Daily Mail Rebecca English wrote that Meghan’s “behaviour ranges from the unintentionally hilarious… to the downright bizarre.”

English continued: “The language may be strangulated but her message is crystal clear: the Royal Family – her in-laws – had better watch their backs.

“She makes the not-so-subtle impression that her treatment by the British establishment – which she feels was different to any other member of the Royal Family in history – was because of race,” the editor added.

“It’s hard to know where to begin to unpick Meghan’s extraordinary warblings in the first leg of what promises to be an extensive publicity junket to mark her new commercial endeavours, from her Spotify podcast to a Netflix documentary,” English further noted.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique reportedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique reportedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti
Britney Spears bombshell audio only ‘fraction’ of what she’ll write in her memoir

Britney Spears bombshell audio only ‘fraction’ of what she’ll write in her memoir

JLo, Ben Affleck worked ‘very hard’ to ‘blend’ their families together: Insider

JLo, Ben Affleck worked ‘very hard’ to ‘blend’ their families together: Insider
Prince Harry branded 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over use of 'gas guzzling big car'

Prince Harry branded 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over use of 'gas guzzling big car'
Priyanka Chopra dishes on her 10-year amazing journey in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra dishes on her 10-year amazing journey in Hollywood
Daniel Craig supports Ukraine, says it is ‘unbelievable’ to see use of cluster bombs

Daniel Craig supports Ukraine, says it is ‘unbelievable’ to see use of cluster bombs
In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

Meghan Markle shares shocking details with Mariah Carey in second episode of podcast Archetypes

Meghan Markle shares shocking details with Mariah Carey in second episode of podcast Archetypes

Notting Hill Carnival marred by murder of young rapper

Notting Hill Carnival marred by murder of young rapper
Meghan Markle ripped as she compares herself to Nelson Mandela: ‘Tosser!’

Meghan Markle ripped as she compares herself to Nelson Mandela: ‘Tosser!’
Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’

Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’
Sylvester Stallone denies Jennifer Flavin's 'Intentional Dissipation' accusations

Sylvester Stallone denies Jennifer Flavin's 'Intentional Dissipation' accusations

Latest

view all