Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Madonna achieves another milestone :Details inside

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

 Grammy award-winning singer Madonna has achieved yet another milestone as a music artist.

According to Billboard, the Queen of Pop, 64, has become the very first woman to land Billboard 200 top 10 albums every decade since the release of her debut album, Madonna (1983).

The Like a Virgin hitmaker is also the only music artist to top any Billboard chart 50 times, reported People.

The singer released Finally Enough Love, a remix compilation album from Warner Records that became available for purchase earlier this summer on June 24.

The dance remix album is currently sitting at the number eight spot on the Billboard 200 list and has already become the top-selling album of the week on the Top Album Sales chart.

Madonna's Finally Enough Love is the first remix album to secure a spot on the top 10 list since Beyoncé's More Only EP back in 2014, reported Billboard.

Madonna is the 10th person to achieve the milestone of sitting on the Billboard 200 top 10 albums list each decade since the '80s.

