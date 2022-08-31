 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle dishes on biracial struggles: ‘Didn’t’ belong anywhere’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Meghan Markle weighs in on her experiences growing up with a biracial identity in the new Archetypes podcast with guest star Mariah Carey, titled The Duality of Diva.

The conversation arose once Meghan chimed in to ‘connect’ to Carey’s “constant struggle to find her place and to fit in.”

For those unversed, Carey moved around 14 times as a child of divorced parents and recalls wanting to look like women whose hair would “flow in the wind” and admitted, “I didn’t fit in.”

“I didn’t fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighbourhoods. And I didn’t fit in anywhere at all.”

It was at this point that Carey chimed in and admitted, “I had to talk to you,” because of this very reason.

Because “when you are a woman and you don’t see a woman who looks like you somewhere, in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen… you came onto the scene and [I said], ‘Oh my gosh, someone kind of looks like me!'”

Since Markle and Carey both appear ‘light-skinned’, “you’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

However, it was only after she started dating Prince Harry that, “I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

