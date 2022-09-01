In pictures: Pakistan floods displace millions

Pakistan has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimetres

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,100 people, including 380 children as the United Nations appealed for aid on Tuesday for what it described as an "unprecedented climate catastrophe."



Army helicopters plucked stranded families and dropped food packages to inaccessible areas as the historic deluge, triggered by unusually heavy monsoon rains, destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops, impacting 33 million people, 15% of the 220 million-strong South Asian nation.

The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches). Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average.

"One-third of the country is literally underwater," Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters, describing the scale of the disaster as "a catastrophe of unknown precedent".

Flood victims receive boiled rice from relief workers, after taking refuge on a motorway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 27, 2022.

A man clears the mud from the ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 28, 2022.

A woman and children sit outside their tent after taking refuge on a higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro, Pakistan August 26, 2022.

A man balances himself as he, along with others, walks on a flooded road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 27, 2022.

A man and children sit outside their tent after taking refuge with others on a higher ground, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jafarabad, Pakistan August 26, 2022.

A child sleeps in a hammock as the family takes refuge in a tent, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 28, 2022.

Volunteers prepare food packs to distribute among the flood victims, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Peshawar, Pakistan August 26.

A man rests on a cot made with tope amid flood waters in front of his damaged house following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jafarabad, Pakistan August 28.

Women and children sit outside their tent, after taking refuge on a motorway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 27, 2022.

View of the landscape after flooding around Gudpur, Pakistan August 30 in this handout satellite image. Courtesy of 2022 Maxar Technologies

View of the landscape around Gudpur, Pakistan April 4, 2022 in this handout satellite image. Courtesy of 2022 Maxar Technologies

A family walk along a flooded street, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan, August 30.

A flood victim takes refuge along a road in a makeshift tent, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, August 29.

Boys, victims of the flood, reach out for food from a relief worker, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan, August 30.

People prepare a barrier with wooden logs and sand bags to stop flood waters, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Puran Dhoro, Badin, Pakistan, August 30.

In the banner photo a woman is seen with her belongings, as her family took refuge on higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sohbatpur, Pakistan August 28, 2022. — Reuters