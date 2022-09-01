Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating

Ana de Armas is not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating, which is based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.



According to CNN Entertainment, Ana’s movie received Motion Picture Association’s highest rating due to its “some sexual content”. This shows that the movie will not be allowed for the individuals under the age of 17.

The Deep Water actress believed that this rating is “unjustified”.

“I didn’t understand why that happened,” said The Gray Man star.

She noted that a “number of shows or movies” are way “more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde”.

“But to tell this story, it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained,” explained the 34-year-old.

She added, “Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one.”

Meanwhile, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix on September 23.