 
Sci-Tech
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Reuters

Russia calls ageing space station 'dangerous' as it plans successor

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 02, 2022

The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. — Reuters
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. — Reuters 

  • Russia will quit ISS after 2024 to launch own station.
  • Russian space chief says station suffering mass failures.
  • Courting China for potential moon mission.

The International Space Station (ISS) is dangerous and unfit for purpose, Russia's space chief said on Thursday, as Moscow pushes ahead with plans to quit the project and launch its own station.

Yuri Borisov, head of the Roscosmos agency, said mass equipment failures and ageing parts were endangering crew safety on the 24-year-old station.

The ISS had been a rare area of cooperation between the United States and Russia even as diplomatic ties worsened.

Related items

But since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and subjected to a barrage of Western sanctions, it has become more intent on leaving and launching its own space station sometime after 2024. 

"Technically, the ISS has exceeded all its warranty periods. This is dangerous," Borisov said. "An avalanche-like process of equipment failure is beginning, cracks are appearing."

He said Russia's station would orbit Earth around the poles, enabling it to look down on far more of Russia's vast territory and gather new data on cosmic radiation.

The ISS was launched in 1998 and has been occupied continuously since November 2000 under an American/Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries. The US space agency NASA wants to keep it functioning until 2030.

Last month, Borisov unveiled a model of Russia's planned station, which he said on Thursday would be open to cooperation with "friendly countries". 

Borisov, a former deputy prime minister with a defence background, said Western sanctions on Russia's space industry had ruined the prospects for further cooperation.

He singled out the European Space Agency's decision to terminate cooperation with Russia on the ExoMars rover, which is due to the hunt for life on Mars by the end of the decade.

"An enormous amount of effort and huge sums of money were spent on that ... but politics intervened, and what is the result? It shouldn't be like this, it's wrong," Borisov said.

Moscow is now eyeing China and other "friendly countries" to cooperate with.

In particular, Borisov said Russia was "looking at how to interact with our closest colleagues, first of all, China", to pool efforts to explore the moon and deep space.

More From Sci-Tech:

Have scientists produced oxygen on Mars?

Have scientists produced oxygen on Mars?
NASA readies for Saturday Moon rocket launch attempt

NASA readies for Saturday Moon rocket launch attempt
WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July: report

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July: report
Twitter will roll out long-awaited edit button to paid subscribers

Twitter will roll out long-awaited edit button to paid subscribers
US export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit China tech majors

US export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit China tech majors
NASA to make second attempt at launching Artemis moon rocket on Saturday

NASA to make second attempt at launching Artemis moon rocket on Saturday
New Twitter feature lets you customise audience of your tweets

New Twitter feature lets you customise audience of your tweets
This flying car will take to the skies soon

This flying car will take to the skies soon
Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes

Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes
Stunning view of Phantom Galaxy captured by Webb telescope

Stunning view of Phantom Galaxy captured by Webb telescope
Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds

Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds
Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal

Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal

Latest

view all