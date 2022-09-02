 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
Meghan Markle reigns on top of Spotify charts for second week in row

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Meghan Markle may not be in the royal family anymore but stayed atop Spotify’s podcast charts for the second week in a row, emerging as the undisputed queen of the platform, reported Variety.

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes, which she launched on August 23 with guest Serena Williams, continued to clinch the No. 1 ranking on Spotify in seven countries, including the US, UK, Canada, India, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Archetypes is slated to release new episodes each week, and has managed to topple The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, the platform’s consistently top-performing podcast.

In the podcast’s latest episode released earlier this week, Meghan sat down with Grammy-winning artist Mariah Carey to predominantly talk about word ‘diva’.

The next episode of Archetypes is slated to release on September 6, with guest star Mindy Kaling. 

