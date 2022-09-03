 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli's latest post for wife Anushka Sharma steals fans' hearts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Virat Kohli shared his wife Anushka Sharmas picture on Instagram, and called her his world
Virat Kohli shared his wife Anushka Sharma's picture on Instagram, and called her 'his world'

Virat Kohli recently dropped a gorgeous picture of wife Anushka Sharma, adorably calling her his 'world' 

Virat's now-viral post showed Anushka in a black button down shirt with sun light falling perfectly over her head, with the caption saying 'My world' with emojis.


The post left their fans in awe, forcing them to respond to the picture with loving comments and hearts.

Moreover, Australian cricketer David Warner also commented on the post, saying: “Lucky man mate.”

According to ETimes, the couple just reportedly bought a farmhouse in Alibag worth INR 19 crore. 

On the work front, both Anushka and Virat are busy with there schedules; the 34-years old actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, meanwhile Virat is busy with the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’
Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'
Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside
Sanjay Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Netflix 'The Fame Game' getting cancelled

Sanjay Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Netflix 'The Fame Game' getting cancelled
Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’

Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’
Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo

Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo
Ha Sung Woon diagnosed with Covid-19

Ha Sung Woon diagnosed with Covid-19
Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' set to be second most expensive show ever

Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' set to be second most expensive show ever

Latest

view all