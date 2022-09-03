Virat Kohli's latest post for wife Anushka Sharma steals fans' hearts

Virat Kohli shared his wife Anushka Sharma's picture on Instagram, and called her 'his world'

Virat Kohli recently dropped a gorgeous picture of wife Anushka Sharma, adorably calling her his 'world'

Virat's now-viral post showed Anushka in a black button down shirt with sun light falling perfectly over her head, with the caption saying 'My world' with emojis.





The post left their fans in awe, forcing them to respond to the picture with loving comments and hearts.

Moreover, Australian cricketer David Warner also commented on the post, saying: “Lucky man mate.”

According to ETimes, the couple just reportedly bought a farmhouse in Alibag worth INR 19 crore.

On the work front, both Anushka and Virat are busy with there schedules; the 34-years old actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, meanwhile Virat is busy with the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.