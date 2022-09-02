Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

File Footage

Victoria Beckham reportedly made her son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz "uncomfortable" by ruining a special moment of their wedding.



The billionaire heiress was so upset following the incident that she “stormed off” in the middle of her own wedding reception while crying “her eyes out” as per onlookers.

An insider told Daily Mail that the lovebirds wanted to dance to Marc Anthony's You Sang To Me, but at the last moment instead of Nicola, Victoria was called on stage with Brooklyn.

Marc, who was a guest at the lavish star studded affair at Nelson Peltz’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was supposed to introduce the newly wedded couple for their first dance.

"Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favourite song to dedicate to them, and that one was their favourite," the source said.

"Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them for a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen.

"But without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song. Most of the guests could tell something off had happened,” the insider revealed.

“It was uncomfortable for the couple who were thinking it was to be a special moment for them,” the insider stated.

However, another source said that the real reason Nicola was upset and left the reception was Marc’s gushing speech for Victoria, which kind of shifted the spotlight from the bride to her mom-in-law.

Reports about the alleged feud between the ladies have been making headlines ever since fans of the family noticed that neither Nicola nor Victoria were engaging on each other’s Instagram posts.

Now, insiders claim that whatever the real issue between them is, it started at Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding and it is still going on between them.