Alexander Ludwig, who rose to global fame for his stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings", has released his music album.

His onscreen mother from the hit show played by Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick used her Instagram to promote the album titled "Highway 99".

Winnick played the role of Lagertha, the mother of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in "Vikings".

The actress is currently playing a central role in popular TV series "Big Sky".