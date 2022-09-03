Britney Spears swears to keep posting explicit images after son’s interview: ‘Not sorry!’

File Footage

Britney Spears drops another video sans clothes while vowing to keep posting explicit social media images following her son’s claims that she does so for “attention.”



Clapping back at Jayden James’ recent interview in which he talked about his and his brother Sean Preston’s relationship with their mother, Britney said she’s “not sorry” for her nude pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker shared a video in which she transitioned from a green top and jean shorts to only an underwear while she covered herself with a hat and her long hair.

The pop star started her caption about her latest collaboration with Elton John titled Hold Me Closer and later gushed about how talented her sons are.

“My son might give him a run for his money!!!…. I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses!!! It’s kinda scary… he stopped seeing me…” she wrote.

“I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media…

“I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO!!! Britney added.

This comes after the singer’s son Jayden told the Daily Mail that he believes his mother posts nude photos for “attention” from fans.

“It's almost as if she has to post something to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop,” he said.

“But I'm hoping for me that she will stop,” Jayden added,