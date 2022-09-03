 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Does Netflix horror series 'Devil in Ohio' draw inspiration from a real life story?

Netflix horror series Devil in Ohio has been released this August in anticipation of the forthcoming Halloween season.

Rachel Miller created the series based on the novel by Daria Polatin, of the same name.

The novel writer revealed that the story was inspired by a true incident, that her series producer Rachel Miller told her about, and gave the idea to share.

“The bones of the story are true and happened, and I wanted to take that as a jumping-off point,” Polatin admitted in an official statement.

Due to privacy concerns, Polatin and Miller haven't disclosed the identity of the real girl involved in the incident, or information concerning the same.

Devil in Ohio is a story of a teenage girl who gets discovered by police officers after attempting to escape a mysterious satanic cult, only to meet a psychiatrist.

