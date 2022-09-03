'Saadhay 14 August' takes fans 'time-traveling' with Quaid-e-Azam

'Saadhay 14 August' shares a time-traveling twist into the life and philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam and Mahatma Gandhi

Anwar Maqsood's Saadhay 14 August has swept up the emotions of Karachi’s die-hard thespians with its take on the final trilogy.



For those unversed, the play has been entertaining audiences in Karachi’s Arts Counsel since August 16th, in order to ring in Pakistan’s 75 years of independence.

It started over 10 years ago, as Pawnay 14 August, Sawa 14 August and finally Saadhay 14 August.

From the Kashmir issue to, the partition, political breakdowns and even economic instability, the play offered fans insight into the history, all through the eyes of Pakistan’s founding father.

It even touched on the age-old question about "Quaid's Pakistan" and included his take on the current landscape.

Its time-traveling niche spoke to audiences young and old and featured inside jokes that left them in rib-tickling laughter, all the way from Kashmir, to Lahore, Delhi and even London.

By the end, Quaid offered some sage words of wisdom to Pakistani's struggling population and issued a tear-jerking monologue that urged citizens to believe in themselves, and asked for their patience to "let this too pass."