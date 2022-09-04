Kanye West launches warning for world before Instagram blocks him again: Photo

Kanye West is sending a warning letter to his enemies before he is blocked from social media.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Donda rapper talked about 'rights of blacks' in America after seemingly being snubbed by fashion brand Gap.

"Just in case Instagram never lets me post again I need everyone to know one last thing....

"Black Hats Matter," he added.

"In case it’s not clear I’m not working with Daniel Son Everybody quit since he been here Putting weaklings in positions of artificial power demoralizes the whole team I guess everyone will just blame Kasper adidas when I leave I’m still going to take my 15% on the fake 350s you gonna run," he captioned alongside the post.

Earlier on Thursday, the rapper attacked Kris Jenner for letting ex-wife Kim Kardashian do a Playboy shoot.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he wrote, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.

The 44-year-old rapper referenced to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine editions that featured Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.