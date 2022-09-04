Sophia Bush channels One Tree Hill Brooke Davis in throwback video

Sophia Bush jumped on the bandwagon for the viral TikTok Teenage Dirtbag trend.

In a video posted on Instagram, the One Tree Hill actor shared a video montage which featured snaps from her childhood all the way when she was a young adult.

Fans were quick to point out that Sophia’s young adult version is very reminiscent of her iconic character Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill.

It has been more than 20 years since the song Teenage Dirtbag was released by Wheatus in 2000. Now, a viral TikTok trend to the song has led A-list celebrities to take a trip down memory lane.

The trend was previously used for people to show their past fashion faux-pas, but now it’s all about exposing pictures of the slightly embarrassing yet nostalgic teenage versions of themselves.

Sophia played Brooke Davis in the 2000s teen drama “One Tree Hill” all the way through nine seasons, when it ended in 2012.







