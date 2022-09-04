 
Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?

Potential ‘key details’ of Prince Harry’s memoir have been discussed by experts who suspect he will ‘keep the peace’ so Archie and Lilibet can “enjoy the benefits of the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this claim in her interview with Express UK.

He started by saying, “I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that’s truly what I think this is going to be.”

“He is going to discuss the death of his mother I believe and he’s going to talk about how that affected him as a young adult, and how he turned that emotion into the leader he is today.”

“Now, will his publisher allow people like us to discuss what horrible things he might mention in his book? Absolutely, because they want it to sell. They want those pre-orders to go out the roof.”

However, Ms Kinsey made sure to point out “I don’t think that it is in Prince Harry’s DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family because, at the end of the day, his children could benefit from that relationship, from anything that is good that is happening to the Royal Family — his children could benefit from.”

“I don’t think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself.”

