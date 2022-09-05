 
entertainment
Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on 70th birthday

Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor on what would've been his 70th birthday

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen picture of her and late husband Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary. 

In the picture, the couple can be seen having fun at a party, with Rishi wearing huge pink funky glasses and Neetu in a multicolored boa scarf. 

Neetu wrote: “Happy Birthday” with a heart emoticon.

See the post:


As soon as the veteran actress posted the picture, the comment section of her Instagram flooded with comments from fans.

Meanwhile, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor also shared a picture wishing her late father a happy birthday with an emotional note.

Riddhima wrote: “We miss you so much especially today but with a cheer, not a tear, in our eye. Love you papa.”

Rishi Kapoor died on April 2020 at the age of 67 after battling cancer for two years.

