Victoria Beckham appears relaxed while enjoying boat ride amid Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham appeared relaxed as she enjoyed boat ride with hubby David Beckham in Miami following reports that she is “devastated” over Nicola Peltz feud.



In picture shared by Daily Mail, the former Spice Girls looked fresh during the boat trip as she was captured chatting with a friend.

The famed fashion designer had her brunette hair left open and could be seen donning stylish shades for the day in the snap.

This comes following report that Posh Spice is “fearful” she will lose her son Brooklyn Beckham as her hostility with her daughter-in-law continues.

Victoria does not have the same equation with her first-born like she used to before he tied the knot with the billionaire heiress this April.

Sources close to Victoria claim that she is “distraught and fearful” that the fallout with Nicola will affect her close relationship with Brooklyn, who she has barely seen since his wedding.

The tensions between Victoria and Nicola reportedly began at the lavish nuptials when the she allegedly stole the spotlight from the bride.

As per previous reports, the hostility between the ladies began when Victoria received a gushing tribute from singer Marc Anthony during the wedding which made Nicola upset.

Later, Victoria allegedly requested a mother-son dance when Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to come for their first dance after exchanging vows which made the bride left her reception in the middle.

"Nicola stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out,” an insider told the outlet.

However, another source claimed that the rumoured war started when Nicola asked Victoria to design her wedding dress despite having no intention of actually wearing it on her big day.