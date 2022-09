Rishi Sunak claps as Liz Truss takes to the stage at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre on the day it is announced that she is the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next Prime Minister, in London, Britain September 5, 2022. Reuters

LONDON: British leadership contest winner Liz Truss is expected to arrive at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 12:10 p.m. local time (1110 GMT) on Tuesday, where she will be formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth as the country’s next prime minister.



A Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Monday Truss was expected to leave Balmoral around 12:40 p.m.