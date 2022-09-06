Britney Spears says 'hateful' son Jayden is angry he cannot make money off her

Britney Spears is calling out her son Jayden after his bombshell interview over mother's 'mental health.'



The 40-year-old pop star turned to her Instagram to share a voice note for the teenager, noting how she was 'never goon enough' for her critical offsprings.

“Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her’ … Pray for what?” the superstar said.

“I keep working so I can pay off [my mother Lynne Spears’] legal fees and her house,” continued Britney,

“Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month?” she asked. “Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”



“It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person,” she said. “You’ve witnessed how my family has been to me and that’s all you know. Like I said, I feel you all secretly like to say something’s wrong with me.”

“I will say it. I sat in that kitchen and looked you straight in the eyes, beautiful boy, and said, ‘How come I can’t see you guys anymore? Or just see you guys more? I look forward to seeing you guys weekly,’” she recounted. “You said, ‘Mama, oh, it’ll change.’”

Britney continued, “You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early. Preston would sleep. You would play the piano the whole time. And if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf—king saint, it was still never good enough.”



The singer shares Jayden,16, and Sean,17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

