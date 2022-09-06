 
Dwayne The Rock Johnson is all praise for his first co-star Brendan Fraser on social media.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fraser’s psychological drama The Whale was premiered at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

Reportedly, Fraser underwent a drastic physical transformation for his character as a reclusive English teacher, living with severe obesity, in Darren Aronofsky-helmed movie.

Following the movie’s premiere, Fraser were adulated by his fraternity and esteemed viewers, some even speculated that the actor might also receive Oscars for his exceptional performance.

The Rock also expressed his admiration for his Mummy co-star after watching his videos posted on internet.

Interestingly, the actor turned to Twitter and retweeted Variety Co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh’s video from The Whale’s premiere where Fraser also earned a six-minute standing ovation, leaving him shedding a tear or two.

“Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career,” tweeted Johnson.

Concluding the note, he added, “Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky.”

See here:

Dwayne The Rock Johnson showers adulation on Brendan Fraser: Photo


