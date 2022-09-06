 
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married this September in Mumbai?

Fukrey couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are reportedly tying the knot soon
'Fukrey' couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are reportedly tying the knot soon

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal might tie the knot at the end of this month in a hotel located in South Mumbai, as per reports.

Indian news agency ANI said: “As per the sources, the two are now all set to tie the knot in September end. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.”

“Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel”, the report further claimed.

According to NDTV, so far, no official announcement has been made by the couple, however, last month, Richa dropped several hints in an interview. 

She said: "I think shaadi… shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se. (I think we will get married this year. We will do it somehow)."

“We’re very excited to get married but just worried about COVID and want to be responsible. Don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons."

The Fukrey actress further added: “Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

The two also decided on getting married back in 2020, but the plan got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are dating since 2015 and made their relationship public in 2017. 

